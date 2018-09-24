Josh Rosen Thanks Sam Bradford on Instagram

Josh Rosen has finally got an opportunity to showcase his skill set in the pro’s this past weekend. Unfortunately, it came in a tight spot during the fourth quarter while trailing against a tough Chicago Bears defense. While Rosen didn’t exactly light it up on the field, the Cardinals understood how tough the situation really was for a rookie.

The Cardinals had a plan to stick with Sam Bradford as long as he was getting the job done. But after a 0-2 start to the season, his leash just kept on getting shorter. So, before week three even started, the Cardinals made Bradford aware of how the coaching staff was going to play the current situation. Basically, If Bradford doesn’t show enough promise to get the job done, they will turn to their rookie first-round pick.

Well, the Cardinals were not bluffing on Sunday night as they sent Rosen to the rescue after a series where Bradford turned the ball over. Although Rosen struggled, the situation still made everybody curious about who the starter was going to be the following week. Well, today the Cardinals made it official as head coach Steve Wilks announced that the Rosen era would begin during week four. Bradford now becomes the second veteran quarterback to get benched for a rookie this week. But his leadership and impact on the rookie did not go unnoticed. So, Rosen made sure to thank Bradford first as he reacted to the news on Instagram.

Josh Rosen Reacts by Thanking Sam Bradford: