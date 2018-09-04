Michal Hrdlička, Karolina Pliskova Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Today, Karolina Pliskova will be taking on Serena Williams at the Quarter Finals of the US Open. The Czech tennis player tells the New York Times Williams is the opponent she “craves”, and tonight, we’ll see how it all pans out.

And as Pliskova takes the floor, people will undoubtedly grow curious about the 26-year-old stunner. Who is her husband, Michal Hrdlička? How long have they been married? Get the details here.

1. She Confirmed Her Engagement at the 2017 US Open

Pliskova announced her engagement during a press conference at the 2017 US Open. There, she revealed what many had speculated– that she’d been engaged since Wimbledon. She became engaged not long after being named the first Czech woman to top the WTA rankings.

Not long after her weddig, Pliskova told Tennis World USA that the two were together for three years before tying the knot. Asked how important her privacy is when it comes to her relationship, Pliskova says of the wedding, “Yeah, actually I wanted to share it by myself, but there were some Czech newspapers, they find out. It was not like really from my side that I would put it first on Instagram or somewhere. I think my personal life is important to me, also for my career. Now, my husband, I don’t call him husband, I call him Michal, he’s been working for me in some ways in a lot of things, so everything I think is working pretty well with us.”

2. Many Blogs Report He Has Been Involved in a Number of Scandals

A number of blogs have reported that Hrdlička has been involved in a number of scandals. According to Women’s Tennis Blog, he was caught “very drunk with girls in Karlovy Vary”, and also has a daughter with his much older colleague.

Another outlet, Tennis World USA, expands on the drunken incident with Hrdlicka, saying that pictures taken of him show him “trying to urinate on the road, seemingly drunk.” He was subsequently forced to apologize.

3. They Married in Monte Carlo /h2> My All❤️🌍 A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

The couple married in Monte Carlo in a wedding that was kept very secretive.

Tennis World USA quotes Pliskova as saying, “We had it in Monaco, so you had to plan few things, the dress and everything. For me, I just didn’t want to talk about it. I had tournaments, different schedules. That’s why for you guys it was a surprise.’ How much was that in the back of your mind in those tournaments leading up? ‘No, it was something I was looking forward to happening.”

The says the experience wasn’t stressful at all– close friends and family were there to enjoy the celebrations.

4. He Is a TV Show Presenter

Hrdlicka maintains a very personal life, with little information on the internet cluing fans in on his background. One thing we know for sure is that he works as a TV show presenter.

5. The Pair Frequently Share Their Love for One Another on Social Media

The couple share their affection for one another on social media frequently.

In July 2017, Pliskova uploaded an Instagram that read, “My soulmate” with a heart.

She also uploaded a pic to Instagram on June 9 of the two hanging out by the pool.