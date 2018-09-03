Jon Gruden Details What He Told Khalil Mack After Trade

Jon Gruden spoke for the first time Sunday after the Oakland Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. While he had multiple things to say, there was one that jumped out above the rest.

It was what Gruden said to Mack after the trade had been finalized.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Gruden’s message to Mack was a simple one.

Jon Gruden said he spoke to Khalil Mack after he was traded and thanked him for being a great Raider. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2018

It’s certainly interesting that this is what Gruden said to Mack, but not all that surprising. Realistically, there wasn’t much else that could be said. But as Schefter reported previously, the duo went around seven months without speaking. This was from the time Gruden got hired in January, through July.

The Bears landed a star pass-rusher and the Raiders no longer have to stress over figuring out how to hand Mack a record-breaking contract. On the surface, the deal makes plenty of sense, but it’s certainly not a move that Raiders fans agreed with.