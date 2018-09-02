WATCH: Khalil Mack Has Perfect Reaction to Aaron Donald’s Contract

Former Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack knew exactly what Aaron Donald’s massive contract extension meant. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year was about to get a massive payday, and he was ready for it. Only, it didn’t come from the Raiders, who opted to trade their best player to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster deal.

During his introductory press conference with the Bears, Mack offered a perfect response when asked what his reaction was to seeing Donald’s contract numbers.

Courtesy of Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal from the Bears’ official website:

Khalil Mack on his reaction when he saw Aaron Donald’s contract numbers: “I can’t say it in front of my parents.” Video via @ChicagoBears. pic.twitter.com/OJnuzuUgma — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 2, 2018

Obviously, Mack couldn’t contain himself knowing that he was about to get at least that much, if not more. While Donald received a six-year, $135 million extension which included $87 million guaranteed, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Mack did wind up trumping that.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed the terms of Mack’s extension with the Bears, which included $141 million total over six years and $90 million in guarantees. It’s well-deserved for the elite pass-rusher, who’s tallied 303 combined tackles, 40.5 sacks and 38 tackles for loss over his first four NFL seasons.

The Bears are expecting big things from Mack, and the Raiders are likely hoping they didn’t just cost themselves in a big way with this deal.