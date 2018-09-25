Le’Veon Bell Trade: Steelers Now Open For Business

Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear headed for a breakup. After initially saying the team would not be open to trading Bell, it looks like Pittsburgh has reached a breaking point.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is now listening to calls from opposing teams. Schefter emphasized the team is in the exploratory stage of the process. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called a potential trade “complicated but not impossible.”

“The Steelers have received a few inquiries from teams looking to trade for franchised RB Le’Veon Bell, and they have not shot those down as they once did. A trade would be very complicated, but not impossible. Expect this to heat up as the trade deadline gets closer,” Rapoport tweeted.

Part of the complication is finding a team that has the cap space and is willing to take on Bell’s more than $14 million salary. The other tricky part is Bell is on the final year of his deal, and the new team would have to negotiate a new contract with Bell after the trade. The new team could potentially lose Bell after this season if they did not come to an agreement.

Le’Veon Bell Held an Album Release Party in Miami During Week 2 of the NFL Season

While Bell is holding out from reporting to the Steelers, this has not stopped the running back from making other public appearances. TMZ reported Bell was seen riding jet skis last weekend before his album release party at Rockwell Nightclub in Miami.

Le’Veon Bell can still put on a show during his holdout … taking the stage for his rap project release party … and TMZ Sports has the video!! The NFL superstar is staying busy during his time away from the Steelers … hitting up Rockwell Nightclub in South Beach to celebrate his “My Side of Things” EP, right after getting in some jet ski cruising earlier in the day.

If Bell is trying to force the Steelers hand to trade him, it appears it may be working.

The Jets, Bucs & Colts Have all Been Rumored as Pontential Suitors For Bell

Trib Live reported the Jets, Bucs and Colts are all teams that are “rumored to be a good fit” for Bell. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed the Steelers outlook when it comes to a trade.