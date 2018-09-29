Ole Miss vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers (4-0) remain one of college football’s unlikeliest stories so far this season.

Coach Ed Orgeron leads the Tigers as they welcome the Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) into Tiger Stadium for a SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

Preview

The Rebels offense is a good test for the LSU defense. Shockingly, the Tigers are ranked 55th in the nation in total defense this season. They have allowed 244 yards through the air per game this season, a total that was inflated thanks to the 330 allowed in a 38-21 win against Louisiana Tech last week.

Orgeron understands the Rebels are one of the best pass offenses the Tigers will face this season and is preparing accordingly.

“They are very explosive on offense, very hard to stop. Jordan Ta’amu is an excellent quarterback and he fits their scheme perfectly. He’s an accurate passer and he is a very good quarterback. He is a better drop-back passer than we’ve seen.”

Orgeron emphasizes how not only Ta’amu is dangerous, but so are the threats on the outside.

“They probably have the best set of receivers that we are going to see all year. A.J Brown and D.K Metcalf are both going to be in the NFL and both are outstanding receivers. We are going to have our hands full with this offense.”

Through four games, Ta’amu has 1,359 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. As of now, he is fifth in the country in passing yards – 76 ahead of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock for No. 1 in the SEC.

On the flip side, junior quarterback Joe Burrow has predominantly been a game manager for LSU so far this season. Burrow has not been as efficient as Ta’amu, but avoided turnovers and led key drives when the Tigers needed him to, including the game-winning drive against Auburn on the road. He has completed 49% of his passes – 124th in FBS – for a total of 731 yards and three touchdowns.