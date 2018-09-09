Marquise Goodwin Injury: 49ers WR Has Major Fantasy Impact

Marquise Goodwin went down early in the 49ers opener against the Vikings, and it’s possible he could be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Goodwin went down holding his right leg, and spent roughly seven minutes in the medical tent. Trainers looked at his quadricep, and he exited under his own power.

#49ers say Marquise Goodwin has a quad injury and is questionable to return. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2018

It’s a tough blow to the 49ers offense, which already entered the 2018 season without a major weapon. Offseason signing Jerrick McKinnon went down on the last play of the last preseason practice, and will miss the entire season with a torn ACL.

Last season, Goodwin developed an immediate connection with midseason acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo. That was with Pierre Garcon sidelined with a neck injury, and San Francisco’s offense was expected to rise to new heights with Goodwin, Garcon and McKinnon.

One hour into the NFL season, two of those players are on the sidelines.

From a fantasy impact, Pierre Garcon would become a valuable asset with Goodwin out of action. The 49ers are expected to move the ball up and down the field in Kyle Shanahan’s system, and Garcon would see an immediate increase in volume. A deeper option would be Dante Pettis, an explosive threat that flashed in preseason.