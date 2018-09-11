Matthew Stafford Injury Status & Update

Matthew Stafford was holding his knee Monday night, but is determined to play through the opener against the Jets.

Stafford was under intense pressure in the second quarter Tuesday night, and took a cleat to his left knee, which buckled on impact. That sent Stafford to the ground, where he was grabbing at his left knee before getting back into the huddle.

Matt Stafford owners might have just got nervous. Stafford went down holding his knee but looks to be ok.

And for the time being, that’s where we are. Stafford finished the drive, but his passing attempts after the hit were not accurate. It had already been a sloppy night for Stafford, who threw his first interception of the season before his first completion.

The injury is also significant because of Stafford’s current streak of consecutive starts. He currently holds the third-longest streak in the league, also good for eighth all-time. His 116 consecutive starts date back to 2011, and includes three playoff games.

That reliability led to Stafford landing one of the biggest contracts in the league. Last summer, Stafford inked a five-year extension worth up to $135 million.

Stafford is getting outshined by Sam Darnold, who is making his NFL debut for the visiting Jets. Darnold looked sharp in his first NFL half, including tossing a long touchdown to Robby Anderson.