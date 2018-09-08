WATCH: Jason Kidd Tells Dirk Nowitzki ‘I Carried You’ During Hall of Fame Speech

The 2018 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class was inducted Friday, and one of the members was legendary point guard Jason Kidd. The 10-time All-Star was the No. 2 pick in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, where he spent two stints of his career.

But it was his second stop with the Mavericks which he really wanted to talk about at one point during his Hall of Fame speech. Specifically, he wanted to take a fun jab at former teammate Dirk Nowitzki, letting the veteran forward know he “carried him.”

It was a funny moment which Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (in the crowd) obviously enjoyed as well. The duo played together in Dallas from the 2008-09 season to 2011-12 and made the playoffs all four years. There was no more memorable season than 2010, as Kidd and Nowitzki led the Mavericks to an NBA title.

For what it’s worth, both sides have a valid argument that they carried the team, but realistically, the championship came thanks to both players and quite a few others. During that season, Nowitzki averaged an impressive 23 points, while Kidd posted averages of 8.2 assists and 7.9 points per game.

Kidd was a legitimate triple-double threat every night and at the time he retired was ranked third in NBA history for regular-season triple-doubles with 107. He played 21 seasons with four different teams, averaging 12.6 points, 8.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

