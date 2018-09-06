Mershawn Miller & Anthony Jones, FIU Football Players, Were Shot

Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller, two football players with Florida International University, have been shot. NBC Miami reported that the players were shot in a drive-by shooting.

According to NBC Miami, both football players are expected to survive. Jones was shot in the face and neck and is in serious condition at a hospital, and Miller is in stable condition after suffering a wound to his arm, the television station reported. The motive and suspects are not yet clear.

Opa Locka police reported on Twitter: “Two FIU football players shot in a drive-by in the area of 2400 NW 141 Street, Opa Locka. Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller both non life-threatening injuries. BOLO for dark gray 2015 Nissan Sentra. If you have any information please contact the Opa Locka Police Deparment.” Some news sites gave the shot player as Antonio Jones, but, as noted above, the police say it was Anthony Jones.

The double shooting occurred on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Mershawn Miller Is From Miami

My 💂🏽's it's just us now 💯🚀5️⃣5️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/VgUfwSFNkj — Mershawn Miller (@coolmoe__) August 21, 2016

According to his player profile on 247Sports, Mershawn Miller is from Miami, Florida. He is 315 pounds and stands 6 foot 3 inches tall. He committed to FIU in 2016.

According to The Miami Herald, Miller is an offensive lineman who is currently a freshman.

The Herald reported that the shooting occurred in the afternoon outside a residence at 2400 NW 141st St.

Anthony Jones Is a Running Back

Anthony Jones also plays football for FIU. According to the school’s website, he’s a running back who is also from Miami, Florida. He stands 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

The school’s bio page for him reads, “2018 (Senior): Scored two touchdowns against Indiana, earning his first two-score game in his career… Ran for 88 yards on 15 carries against the Hoosiers… His touchdown against IU marked the first score for Jones since the Marshall in 2016.”

The page says that Anthony Jones holds two school records at FIU: “No. 1 in career receiving yards by a running back (681)” and “Tied for No. 6 in career 100-yard games (2).”