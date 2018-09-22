Florida International vs Miami Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Key injuries to starting players, wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and safety Jaquan Johnson, highlight this matchup as the No. 21 ranked Miami Hurricanes (2-1) host the Florida International Golden Panthers (2-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

For Miami, it signals another game without the important weapon Richards on the outside. Richards was supposed to take on a much bigger, important role heading into his junior season. A knee injury has now sidelined him for the past three weeks, and he still has only one reception for nine yards this season, which came back all the way in the Hurricanes’ 33-17 loss to LSU on opening weekend.

In addition to Richards, Johnson is a key loss for a defense that will have to deal with the potentially explosive Panthers offense this week. The safety is a one of the defense’s most important players, who led the team in total tackles with 22 through three weeks.

Florida International has amassed wins against Old Dominion and UMass, and a particularly strong showing in a 10-point loss against Indiana to open the season at home.

12 years ago, both programs were involved in a heated third quarter brawl, which saw multiple ejections and unbecoming on-the-field behavior. This is the first meeting between the two schools since that incident in 2006.

Miami head coach Mark Richt expects his players to be held in check and not reminisce on the incident.

“There will be guys getting their blood pumping, which should happen in the game of football. It’s a game of adrenaline and a game of guys physically getting after each other. But everybody knows you do something stupid then you don’t get to play. That’s the way football is and the way it ought to be. I don’t really anticipate anything foolish.”

The Hurricanes defense has kept up their end of the bargain, only being penalized 14 times this season, and none last week against Toledo. Corralling Panthers junior quarterback James Morgan — 548 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions this season — is the next major task for the Hurricanes defense.