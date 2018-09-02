Miami vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In an early matchup of two key preseason Top 25 programs with rich histories, No. 8 Miami takes on No. 25 LSU on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.

Preview

The Hurricanes had a magical run last season, which included winning their first 10 games. Over that span, the “Turnover Chain” became a prominent part in the Hurricanes’ identity both on the field (a stout defense) and off the field (getting that old school “U” swagger back).

Malik Rosier leads the Hurricanes at quarterback. The fifth-year senior starts his second consecutive season after compiling a 10-3 record in 2017.

Rosier compiled 3,120 yards through the air with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His legs provided the Hurricanes’ offense with a duel-threat on the ground as well, as he rushed for 468 yards on 131 attempts with five touchdowns. Rosier’s play fell off drastically as the team struggled at the tail end of the season with losses against Pittsburgh, Clemson in the ACC Championship, and Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

Mark Richt enters his third season as Hurricanes head coach.

Richt’s extraordinary run on the sideline last season helped elevate the program again. The preseason No. 8 ranking is lofty considering the Hurricanes’ best wins last season came against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame teams down the stretch, but the talent remains, especially on defense now seasoned one more year.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has an entirely different problem of his own, namely a starting quarterback Joe Burrow who has never made a collegiate start before. Orgeron was impressed by the transfer’s work ethic, and believes he can lead the Tigers this season:

“He came in here very low key and competed at every event. I remember the first day we ran our conditioning test and he was in a bunch of sprints and he didn’t say a word.”

Burrow is a 6-foot-4 junior and transfer from Ohio State; he out-battled incumbent 6-foot-5 sophomore Myles Brennan during the spring to win the job.