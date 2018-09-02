Miami vs. LSU Prediction: Hurricanes Cover the Spread

Miami is favored over LSU by 3 points in the latest spread, per OddsShark. The over-under is set at 47.5 points.

After winning their first 10 games, Miami ended their 2017 season on a three-game losing streak thanks to losses to Pitt, Clemson and Wisconsin. Despite ending their season on a down note, there is reason for optimism in Miami this season. Malik Rosier is back at quarterback for the Hurricanes, along with Travis Homer at running back. Miami also added five star back Lorenzo Lingard who could end up contributing right away. Wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is back after missing the end of last season with an injury.

As for LSU, there are lots of questions on offense. Joe Burrow will get the start at quarterback, but little is known about the Ohio State transfer given his limited college football sample size. The Tigers bell-cow running backs are gone leaving the running back group as a bit of an unknown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to step in as LSU’s lead back, and he will have a difficult challenge against Miami’s defense.

The OddsShark computer is more optimistic on LSU’s chances. The computer projects a 32.2 to 24.2 victory for the Tigers. The computer is taking LSU against the spread, and the over on the point total.

With the amount of talent Miami is returning combined with the questions surrounding LSU’s offense, it is hard for me to agree. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit picked Miami on College Gameday for many of the same reasons I have outlined (via Miami Herald).

I like Miami to win this game. I think this defense against [LSU quarterback] Joe Burrow, making his first start as a transfer coming over from Ohio State, I like the defense to lead the way. But big picture, like Lee said, this could be one of his best teams that he had in his three years, maybe the best, but Malik Rosier, you keep talking about those last three games. What I remember about him in those last three games is being indecisive. Not getting rid of the ball. … He’s had an entire offseason to get better. Mark Richt and his offensive staff has had an entire offseason to get better around him. They’re better at wide receiver. I like Miami in this game to beat LSU.

Rosier gives Miami the more experienced quarterback, and the return of Richards provides the Hurricanes with multiple weapons for LSU to try to contain. While I expect a relatively close contest, I like Miami to get the victory, and cover the spread.

Heavy’s Pick: Miami 24 LSU 20. Miami Covers -3 Spread. Under on the Point Total.