Miami vs Savannah St Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Hurricanes are a bit banged up as they look to quickly get back on track.

No. 22 Miami (0-1) attempts to regain some swagger and look ahead to the rest of this season by welcoming in Savannah State (0-1) to South Florida on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. Although ACC Network isn’t technically included in that bundle, you will get access to all of the ESPN channels and more importantly, the ESPN digital platforms.

This means that if you sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”, you will then be able to watch the game via WatchESPN (more info on that below) by signing in with your Hulu credentials.

Sling TV

ACC Network is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Junior wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and senior defensive lineman Demtrius Jackson will not play because of knee injuries.

Senior quarterback Malik Rosier put in a disappointing performance in Miami’s 33-17 loss to No. 25 LSU. Rosier finished just 15-for-35 with 259 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and added a touchdown on the ground.

Despite such poor play from his senior, head coach Mark Richt doesn’t believe in the criticism of his starter.

“We grade him — quite frankly he’s got a job to do. We grade him for his job. We grade him for his technique. We grade him for a decision that he makes, good or bad. We grade him for his accuracy. No quarterback has ever been perfect, and we understand that.”

Despite outgaining the Hurricanes outgaining the Tigers in total yards (342-2986) and having one more first down (18-17), Rosier’s turnovers came at the worst possible time. A 45-yard return touchdown by Jacob Phillips, which gave LSU a 27-3 lead toward the end of the first half and all but sealed Miami’s fate.

While the Hurricanes’ defense held quarterback Joe Burrow in check (11/24, 140 yards), they were gashed on the ground to the tune of 156 yards. Senior running back Nick Brosette led the charge for the Tigers, as he finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and was the primary source of offense.

Luckily, Savannah State is what the doctor ordered. Coming off a 52-0 loss to UAB, Savannah State should provide a good opponent for Miami to regain momentum against.