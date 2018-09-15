Miami vs Toledo Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A tough road test awaits the No. 21 Miami Hurricanes (1-1) against the Toledo Rockets (1-0) on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Following a disappointing 33-17 opening weekend loss against then-ranked No. 25 LSU, Miami was able to bounce back in a big way with a 77-0 shellacking of Savannah State to get back on track, kind of. The 77-point margin of victory was the largest in program history, although it won’t mean much if the Hurricanes follow that up with a disappointment on the road.

The Hurricanes welcome the challenge of another non-conference opponent in Toledo.

Malik Rosier will play a large role as the Hurricanes prepare for another tough road test. The senior completed right of his 12 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a one-yard touchdown run on the ground before being pulled early last week.

Freshman N’Kosi Perry came on in relief, getting his first taste of live game action. Perry finished 9-for-14 with 93 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Miami head coach Mark Richt expects Toledo to be well rested. The Rockets didn’t play last week, which allowed them an extra week of game tape to prepare for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes’ defense will likely have to prepare for both quarterbacks, junior Mitchell Guadagni (11-for-16, 265 yards, three touchdowns) and sophomore Eli Peters (8-for-13, 73 yards), with Guadagni getting a majority of the snaps.

Rockets head coach Jason Candle understands the magnitude of a game like this for his team and program, and hs is ready for the challenge.

“The game’s not just another game. Any time you hear that I think that’s coach speak. Your preparation has to be that it’s just another game and what the details of that looks like. We’re not going to sacrifice who we are Monday through Friday whether we’re playing the Dallas Cowboys or Ottawa Hill High School.”

The Hurricanes are in the lull of their schedule, so with Florida International looming next week, the Hurricanes will have to stay extra sharp throughout the rest of September.