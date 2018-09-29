Michigan vs Northwestern Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a pair of dominant performances, Jim Harbaugh and the No. 14 ranked Michigan Wolverines (3-1) take to the road for a Big Ten road matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Since an opening weekend loss on the road against Notre Dame, Michigan has since returned home and had three straight outstanding performances against Western Michigan, SMU and Nebraska, with last week’s 56-10 throttling of the Cornhuskers being the best of the trio.

Quarterback Shea Patterson has since looked much sharper than he did in the loss to the Fighting Irish. Since, Patterson has thrown for seven touchdowns and just one interception.

The Ole miss transfer has had some help, namely a defense that is third in the nation in yards allowed. A stat Harbaugh has proud of, and a sentiment spread to the rest of the team.

“We did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I though in all phases our offensive line did really well. Maybe their best game of the season.”

Harbaugh also said:

“What really stands out is that our team is working hard and it is paying off. They like to practice. They’re improving. It’s an improving, ascending team.”

Following an opening weekend 31-27 road win against Purdue, Northwestern has since gone in the wrong direction by losing consecutive games to Duke, 21-7, and Akron, 39-34. The Wildcats have had ample time to prepare for this game after not playing last weekend.

In order for the Wildcats to win, they’ll need senior quarterback Clayton Thorson to make plays and, more importantly, not turn the football over. In the Wildcats’ win against the Boilermakers, they won the turnover battle 3-0. Thorson, since, has thrown three interceptions, including two against Akron on top of losing a fumble in the second half, which allowed the Zips to erase an 18-point halftime deficit in the win.

The ingredients are there for head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern to test Michigan and possibly pull an upset, but everything will need to bounce correctly in order for that to happen.