Notre Dame vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the most storied programs in all of college football take center stage on Saturday night, as No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan in South Bend, Indiana.

Preview

Michigan and Notre Dame each rank in the top six all-time for most wins in college football. After not playing each other since 2014, a game Notre Dame handily won 31-0 at home, the rivalry will once again be renewed.

Michigan vs Notre Dame has always been a rivalry predicated on defense, and this year’s chapter is no different.

The Wolverines were strong on the defensive side of the ball last year, finishing 13th in the nation in scoring defense. Michigan returns 10 starters on defense, including 6-foot-3 senior Chase Winovich and 6-foot-5 junior Rashan Gary.

Gary is a total stud, and is among the top tier players at his position entering the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2017. Should he come out after his junior season, he will likely be selected in the first round, as he provides versatility up front and can play 4-3 defensive end or the interior in a 3-4 alignment.

The Fighting Irish boast a strong defense as well. In comparison, Notre Dame finished 31st in scoring defense last season and returns nine starters. The standout is junior cornerback Julian Love, who finished with 68 tackles three interceptions and 20 passes broken up in 2017.

The most important player in this game, however, will be Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, a transfer from Ole Miss who could be the missing piece under center the Wolverines have needed during the Jim Harbaugh era.

Defense and special teams have been hallmarks for Harbaugh’s teams, but Patterson adds an entire dimension the Wolverines have not been able to rely on in recent seasons. Patterson completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. With Harbaugh’s tutelage, Patterson could make good on his promise that allowed him to open up last season as Ole Miss’ starter.

Many analysts and experts project Patterson will be a first-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He gets a hell of a test on the road to start this season.