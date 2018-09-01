Weather May Delay Notre Dame, Michigan Game

The rivalry is back on for the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After a brief hiatus, this will mark the first meeting between the two football teams since the 2014 season where the two teams decided to no longer schedule each other.

Tonight’s game at 7:30 ET might be in jeopardy of being delayed due to rain and thunderstorms moving through the area.

Football games are put on hold if there is lightning in the area and that looks like it can be a real possibility for tonight. There’s a chance of rain in South Bend, the home of Notre Dame’s campus, which will also affect the fans tailgating before the meeting of these two college football powerhouses.

Here’s what AccuWeather says about tonight’s game:

One of the marquee games of the opening weekend, Michigan and Notre Dame will renew their rivalry for the first time since 2014. Depending on the speed of a story system moving through the area, the threat of showers and storms may linger into the evening hours, which could prompt a delay in the game if lightning is nearby. Fans headed to the game at Notre Dame Stadium should bring along a poncho given the threat for rain. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 70s.

It doesn’t sound like the game is in danger of being outright cancelled but fans going to the game should be aware a delay is a possibility. A wet and rainy game could actually benefit Notre Dame due to their strong defense and Michigan’s shaky offense.

AccuWeather does warns fans tailgating and going to the game that they should bring a poncho in the event of rain.

Rain or shine this will still be packed crowd as we’ll likely see many Michigan fans make the drive from Ann Arbor to South Bend to cheer on their Wolverines as this storied rivalry is reignited.

For those watching at home you’ll be able to catch tonight’s game beginning at 7:30 ET on NBC. ESPN’s College GameDay was in South Bend this morning showcasing the matchup.