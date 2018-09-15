SMU vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jim Harbaugh and the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) welcome the SMU Mustangs (0-2) into the Big House on Saturday afternoon looking to feel positive heading into Big Ten play.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Big Ten Network and the Big Ten Network “Extra Football Game channels” (the latter will televise extra games when there are overlapping ones on BTN at the same time) are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the Big Ten Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

BTN2Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Big Ten website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the BTN2Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch on the BTN digital platforms.

Preview

The Wolverines’ 49-3 victory against Western Michigan last week was a nice way to get the rest of the team going, but a 24-17 loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their season opener still doesn’t quite sit right, and Harbaugh has to lead the charge in getting his team to play inspired football throughout the rest of the season.

Harbaugh started that notion last week after their win against the Broncos.

“There was a feeling that everyone wanted to get rid of. We took nothing for granted, worked really hard all week, and that’s where we want to be as a football team. One week at a time.”

After a disappointing start to his Michigan career – throwing 20-for-30 with 227 yards and an interception in the loss to Notre Dame – Shea Patterson used the Broncos’ defense to get back on track. In his first home start, he completed 12 of his 17 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns before ultimately being pulled by Harbaugh and rested.

Another key cog in the Wolverines’ potential machine is senior running back Karan Higdon. Harbaugh and the coaching staff didn’t quite get the results they wanted on the ground against Notre Dame, but succeeded against Western Michigan. After running for just 72 yards on 21 carries against the Fighting Irish, Higdon ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries against the Broncos.

Points have been hard to come by this season for first-year head coach Sonny Dikes and the Mustangs’ offense, but the defense hasn’t exactly inspired any positivity, either. In their two games against North Texas and TCU, they have combined to give up 88 points.

Michigan hosts Nebraska next week at home, before traveling to play Northwestern the following week.