How to Watch Nebraska vs Michigan Online Without Cable

Two teams moving in opposite directions over the last two weeks, No. 19 Michigan and Nebraska start Big Ten play with a matchup Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Preview

Nebraska’s season couldn’t have gotten off to much worse of a start. Their season opener against Akron was cancelled due to weather, and without that game to help settle them into the season (they were 26-point favorites), they lost to Colorado and Troy–both home games in which they were favored.

And now the winless streak is expected to continue, as the Cornhuskers must head to Ann Arbor to take on a Michigan team that has thoroughly dominated Western Michigan and SMU after a hard-fought seven-point loss at Notre Dame to start the season.

In other words, Nebraska is faltering, and Michigan is surging. The Wolverines, who last played against Nebraska in 2013, are 17.5-point favorites.

One of the reasons for Michigan’s recent success has been the play of quarterback Shea Patterson. The Ole Miss transfer hasn’t thrown for a lot of yards (196.3 per game), but he has been efficient, completing 70.8 percent of his throws for 9.1 yards per attempt and a 6:2 TD:INT ratio.

“I think overall, Shea has been seeing the field really well and making accurate throws on time,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s getting good protection for the most part and receivers across the board have been catching the football and getting open.”

With Michigan’s elite defense combined with a so-far effective running game (5.2 yards per carry and 187.7 yards per contest), Patterson just needs to continue to be steady for the Wolverines to contend in the stacked Big Ten East.

As for Nebraska, they hope to welcome back exciting true-freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez, who piled up 304 yards (187 passing, 117 rushing) and three touchdowns in his first career game against Colorado but missed the contest against Troy with a right knee injury.

“He’s further along,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. “Again, it isn’t just ‘Is he ready to go?’ It’s ‘Is he ready to go mentally and physically to the point that he can protect himself in the game and make sure he stays healthy?’

“He’s really close. We gotta make a final decision.”

A healthy Martinez would make this a more interesting matchup, but Michigan should roll either way.