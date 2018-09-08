Mississippi St vs Kansas St Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After surviving a massive scare against FCS opponent South Dakota last week, Kansas State (1-0) welcomes No. 18 Mississippi State (1-0) into Manhattan on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The Coyotes held a 24-12 lead on the Wildcats heading into the fourth quarter on the road. Isaiah Zuber’s 85-yard punt return touchdown sparked the fuse the Wildcats needed in order to muster the double-digit comeback. Later in the final frame, Zuber would hurl in a 10-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson to give the Wildcats the lead for good.

Head coach Bill Snyder has his work cut out for him this weekend, as the jump from the Coyotes to the Bulldogs, a perennial SEC contender, is massive.

Mississippi State handled Stephen F. Austin last week 63-6, and that was without senior starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald who was serving a one-game suspension. Fitzgerald is back in the fold this week, and first-year head coach Joe Moorhead praised his mindset, work ethic in team meetings and practice during the previous week.

“I think Nick handled (the suspension) extremely well. He worked to give our defense a very good look. He was very mature during the week during meetings and on the field. On game day, he was a vocal presence on the sideline and a great resource for K.T. being out there in just his second start.”

In Fitzgerald’s absence, sophomore Keytaon Thompson was given the keys to the Bulldogs’ offense, and steered the car masterfully, earning a well-deserved grade. Thompson finished 13-for-31 – something to work on as he heads back to the sideline as Fitzgerald’s backup – for 364 yards, five touchdowns without an interception, while adding 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

This is the first time the Bulldogs will be play a true road game against a Power Five conference school in 10 years; Mississippi State lost to Georgia Tech 35-7 in 2008.