Mitchell Trubisky Has a Big First Half against Bucs

Heading into week four, the Chicago Bears were unclear of how Mitchell Trubisky would respond to the critics around the league after his first three games of the the 2018 season. Leading up to this week, Trubisky heard a ton of chatter from around the league as everybody was getting ready to call him a bust already. His teammates defended him throughout the week, and Trubisky sure isn’t letting them down.

Before week four began, Trubisky had only thrown for two touchdowns, and three interceptions. While he wasn’t exactly awful, he surely wasn’t looking like a first-round pick. Sunday afternoon was Trubisky’s redemption time though, as he threw for five touchdowns, and was nearly perfect through two quarters.

Last week, Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel told the media that Trubisky wasn’t necessarily having a confidence issue. They just weren’t all clicking together through the first few weeks. Gabriel made it clear that Trubisky just needed to settle into his role, and work on finishing games. Well, started off hot in week four. Now, can he finish strong against the Bucs in the second half?

Trubisky Doing His Thing

THIS is what we're talkin' about!@Mtrubisky10 hits @TreyBurton8 for a 39-yard TD on the opening drive of #TBvsCHI. pic.twitter.com/TC9Asz6700 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018

Hat trick in the first half? @Mtrubisky10 = grown man! #Bears lead 21-3 pic.twitter.com/paEwmRxte7 — Secure The Bag Media (@STB_Media) September 30, 2018

4 TDs to four different receivers. Bucs can’t handle Mitch Trubisky today 🍴 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9xYMYwGWgK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2018

Sure, there’s still a half to go, but the Bears should definitely be pleased with what they saw from their franchise quarterback this afternoon. It finally looks like the Bears offense is clicking, and Trubisky is building on his confidence. He distributed all five of his first touchdown tosses to Trey Burton, Tarik Cohen, Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and Josh Bellamy.

The Bears are taking care of the Buccaneers with ease as they are currently winning 35-3. According to ESPN, their win probability at the half is almost guaranteed as the Bucs have no answer to the Bears. Now, Trubisky will just have to build on the lead and close it out with a victory to finally put an end to some of his doubters from the start of the season.