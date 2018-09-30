MLB Playoff Standings: AL & NL Postseason Picture

After months of watching the standings, we are about to find out the actual MLB playoff matchups. The AL teams are locked in, but things are a bit messier in the NL.

For the American League, here are the playoff teams along with their seeding: No. 1 Boston Red Sox, No. 2 Houston Astros, No. 3 Cleveland Indians, No. 4 New York Yankees and No. 5 Oakland A’s.

In the National League, all five playoff teams are set, but there is not one seed locked in heading into the final slate of games. Here’s a look at the five NL playoff teams jockeying for position: Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox will await their opponent, which could be their rivals if the Yankees knock off the A’s in the Wild Card game. Houston will host Cleveland in the other ALDS matchup.

The Cubs and Brewers are tied for first in the NL Central. The winner of the division would secure the No. 1 seed in the NL, while the second place team would be relegated to playing in the Wild Card matchup.

The NL West features a similar battle with the Rockies and Dodgers tied for the lead. The leader has a chance to have home field advantage while second place with play in the NL Wild Card game. The Braves need to win their final game, and have both the Dodgers and Rockies lose to be able to secure home-field advantage for the NLDS.

According to CBS Sports, if both the Cubs and Brewers win today, the Cubs would host the Brewers in a one-game playoff on Monday. If either team wins while the other loses, the winner gets the division crown and No. 1 seed to host the NLDS series. The loser would play in the NL Wild Card playoff.

Colorado and Los Angeles face similar fate. If both teams win their final games, they would also play in a playoff game in Los Angeles on Monday. If one team wins while the other loses, the winner hosts the Braves in the NLDS, while the loser plays either the Brewers or Cubs in the Wild Card game.

Here’s a look at the latest MLB standings. Teams in bold have secured a playoff spot, while those in italics have also clinched their division.

AL Wild Card Standings

TEAMS W L WCGB New York Yankees 100 61 +3.0 Oakland A’s 97 64 –

NL Wild Card Standings

TEAM W L WCGB Chicago Cubs 94 67 +4.0 Milwaukee Brewers 94 67 +4.0 Colorado Rockies 90 71 – LA Dodgers 90 71 – St. Louis Cardinals (eliminated) 88 73 2.0

AL Division Leaders & Seeds

TEAMS W L 1. Boston Red Sox 107 54 2. Houston Astros 103 58 3. Cleveland Indians 90 71

NL Division Leaders & Seeds

TEAMS W L T-1. Chicago Cubs 94 67 T-1. Milwaukee Brewers 94 67 T-2. Colorado Rockies 90 71 T-2. LA Dodgers 90 71 3. Atlanta Braves 90 71

Playoff Matchups Heading Into September 30th Games

AL Wild Card: No. 5 A’s vs. No. 4 Yankees

ALDS: No. 5 A’s/No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Red Sox

ALDS: No. 3 Indians vs. No. 2 Astros

NL Wild Card: No. 5 Dodgers vs. No. 4 Brewers

NLDS: No. 5 Dodgers/No. 4 Brewers vs. No. 1 Cubs

NLDS: No. 3 Braves vs. No. 2 Rockies