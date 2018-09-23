Report: Nets ‘Serious Threat’ to Acquire Jimmy Butler, Deal Likely Done Soon

While the Brooklyn Nets were originally one of the preferred destinations for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, it seems he may get his wish. While nothing is set in stone, the Nets have reportedly emerged as somewhat of a favorite to land Butler at this point.

Via Legion Hoops:

The Nets are a “serious threat” to trade for Jimmy Butler, with a potential deal being agreed upon within 48-72 hours, source tells me. Nets would be willing to trade for Butler WITHOUT assurance he would sign a long term extension. — Ross (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 23, 2018

This report makes even more sense when considering what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed shortly before. As the NBA analyst stated, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has made it known that a trade for Butler must be negotiated within the coming days.

Despite the objections of Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau, owner Glen Taylor has mandated that a deal needs to be negotiated to trade disgruntled All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in the next several days, league sources told ESPN. Butler has likely worn the Timberwolves uniform for the final time, because Taylor has no interest in bringing Butler into the team’s training camp and threatening a bigger circus than already exists within the franchise.

Tom Thibodeau, Ownership in Different Places & Knicks Unlikely

As Wojnarowski stated above, president and coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t interested in moving Butler. This is largely due to the fact that it would almost certainly set the team back. Unfortunately, the call is now coming from above apparently and a deal sending Butler out of town is likely on the horizon.

The New York Knicks are also a surprising omission from the above list, but when considering team president Steve Mills’ comments ahead of Butler being on the trade block, it makes sense. As ESPN’s Ian Begley revealed, the president made it know he won’t trade assets for players the Knicks feel they can sign in free agency.

