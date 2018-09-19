Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup If Jimmy Butler Is Traded

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler has requested a trade. Butler has given the Timberwolves his preferred list of teams: Nets, Clippers and Knicks. While a lot needs to be ironed out, let’s take a look at what the Knicks roster and starting lineup would look like with Butler.

“Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Here is what the Knicks roster would like with Butler just inserted into the current lineup. This would be the scenario if the Knicks decided to wait it out and sign Butler as a free agent. Butler has a player-option he can exercise after the 2018-19 season.

Knicks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup With Jimmy Butler

C- Enes Kanter, Joakim Noah

PF- Kristaps Porzingis, Lance Thomas

SF- Kevin Knox, Tim Hardaway Jr., Troy Williams

SG- Jimmy Butler, Courtney Lee, Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson

PG- Emmanuel Mudiay, Trey Burke, Ron Baker

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported the Knicks would be reluctant to trade young assets for a player on a one-year deal. New York is more likely to wait to see if they can sign Butler as a free agent in 2019.

“Worth noting on Jimmy Butler: Knicks president Steve Mills said at a fan event on Monday that the Knicks will not trade assets for players that they feel they can sign in free agency,” Begley tweeted.

Logistically, a trade would be difficult as the Knicks do not have a lot of attractive higher salary assets. The Timberwolves would push for rookie Kevin Knox, even if the Knicks most likely will keep him off the table. One deal that works under the salary cap is the Knicks sending Enes Kanter and Kevin Knox for Jimmy Butler.

This would force Kristaps Porzingis to play out of position at center and would leave the Knicks a bit thin down low. Here is what the Knicks roster and lineup would look like with the trade mentioned above.

Knicks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup If Jimmy Butler Was Traded

C- Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah

PF- Lance Thomas

SF- Tim Hardaway Jr., Troy Williams

SG- Jimmy Butler, Courtney Lee, Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson

PG- Emmanuel Mudiay, Trey Burke, Ron Baker

Overall, do not expect the Knicks to trade for Butler, but they could be in the running to sign him as a free agent. New York is unlikely to want to part with young assets, and the Timberwolves are not going to trade Butler for little in return.