Notre Dame vs Ball State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After passing an early-season test that revived a dormant rivalry against Michigan, No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0) gets ready to host Ball State (1-0) in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday.

Preview

The final statistics in the Fighting Irish’s victory against the Wolverines ended up being fairly close. Michigan edged Notre Dame 307-302 in total yards; Notre Dame edged Michigan in first downs 21-20; Michigan possessed the ball (31:33) a little longer than Notre Dame (28:27) did; what ultimately did Michigan in, is losing the turnover battle 2-1.

Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush did just enough to win, as he finished 12-for-22 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while adding 59 yards on 19 attempts on the ground. Wimbush’s 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Finke put the Fighting Irish up 14-0 in the first quarter, which felt like an insurmountable lead at the time.

The biggest takeaway from Notre Dame’s Week 1 performance is that the defense was ready for to step up against a Michigan squad, which also had a veteran defense with something to prove. The defense needs to continue to be the backbone of the team moving forward if the Fighting Irish want any chance of contending for the College Football Playoff this season.

Nobody on Ball State is more excited to play this game than junior running back James Gilbert, who grew up in Indianapolis.

“As a kid, I watched Notre Dame football, so for me it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to play against them and go to their stadium, because I’ve never been there. We’re pumped, we’re going to celebrate this win, then get back to work for Notre Dame.”

The Cardinals easily cruised to a 42-6 win against Central Connecticut State last week, and Gilbert was the driving force as he rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Gilbert will have to crack the stout Fighting Irish defense, who only allowed 58 yards on 33 attempts against the Wolverines last week.