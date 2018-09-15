Vanderbilt vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Seeking a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, the No. 8 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0), who are also seeking an unbeaten start through three games, on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NBC Sports Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the NBC Sports Live website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Preview

Last week was concerning for the Fighting Irish. Despite building a 24-6 lead against Ball State, Notre Dame needed to fight off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to hold on for a 24-16 victory.

Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush did no favors to reassure the head coach Brian Kelly and the rest of the Fighting Irish faithful. Wimbush struggled mightily, despite throwing for 297 yards. Wimbush threw three interceptions. The Cardinals’ defense also did a tremendous job stimming Wimbush, sacking him three times.

Kelly stuck up for his quarterback though following the game – as if he had any other choice.

“Brandon wasn’t the reason we were ineffective offensively. You never want your quarterback to throw three interceptions. We’re looking at it as we’re anxious to go back to work because we’re seeing some things we like.”

A close loss against Michigan two weeks ago was expected, but a single-digit win against ball State leaves a lot to be desired. A win is a win, no matter how it comes, but the same effort won’t get the Fighting Irish past the Commodores as easily.

In fact, the Commodores are no strangers to 3-0 starts. They are attempting to get to 3-0 for the second straight season, playing spoiler for the Fighting Irish.

Vanderbilt can also match Notre Dame with a veteran at quarterback. Senior Kyle Shurmur – son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur – is coming off a 258-yard, two-touchdown performance against Nevada in a 41-10 win. Shurmur has improved his overall statistics in each season as a starter, and his 44 career touchdown passes is second all-time in program history behind Jay Cutler (59).