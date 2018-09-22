Notre Dame vs Wake Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

An undefeated start is an undefeated start, no matter how a team wins those games, but it’s reasonable to raise questions if it feels like a certain team is playing down to their opponent.

The No. 8 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) will have the opportunity to put those doubts to bed when they travel to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Notre Dame struggled to a 22-17 victory against Kyle Shurmur and Vanderbilt last week, which raised some eyebrows. Down 16-3 at halftime, Shurmur, who threw for 326 yards with one touchdown and interception against the Fighting Irish defense, rallied his team back within one possession late in the fourth quarter. With 1:07 remaining, Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott stripped Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb on a fourth-down stop to seal the narrow win.

Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush left a lot desired. Through the air, Wimbush only completed 13 passes for 122 yards, but he ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground that ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Head coach Brian Kelly expects his team to be ready, though.

“We have a challenge on the road. We know we have to play at a high level to win on Saturday. … Just understanding when you’re on the road, momentum usually works against you. Those things don’t generally decide the game, it’s still about your execution and your preparation.”

Against Michigan, Ball State and Vanderbilt, Notre Dame’s defense has given up 17, 16 and 17 points respectively. Wake Forest has not had trouble scoring points this season, and boasts enough talent on offense to continue giving Notre Dame a difficult time.

Junior quarterback Kendall Hilton returns after a three-game suspension, but he will be the backup on Saturday. Freshman Sam Hartman earns the nod again after he and the Demon Deacons fell short in a shootout against Boston College last week, 41-34. Through three games, Hartman is second in the ACC with 278 passing yards per game.