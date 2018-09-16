Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Odell Beckham Jr. enjoys entertaining fans during games with his circus catches, but the Giants wide receiver is way more guarded when it comes to his dating life. Beckham has been linked to various romantic relationships throughout his career, but he has declined to comment on the rumored girlfriends.

Most recently, Beckham is rumored to be back with his ex-girlfriend Polyxeni Ferfeli. What we do know is Beckham appears to be in love with football once again, after admitting over the offseason that his passion for the game has waivered.

“I’m back in love with what I’ve always loved,” Beckham told ESPN.

Who Beckham loves away from football has been much more difficult to decipher, and Beckham prefers to keep it that way.

Learn more about the ladies Beckham has been rumored to be dating.

1. OBJ Is Rumored to Be Back Together With Ex-Girlfriend Polyxeni Ferfeli

Beckham was originally linked to Ferfeli back in 2017 but things appeared to have fizzled out. Over the summer, reports have Beckham and Ferfeli back together. Ferefeli was seen on one of her recent Instagram stories wearing one of Beckham’s shoes.

Ferfeli has her own self-titled clothing line where she specializes in velvet unisex bomber jackets. Beckham isn’t known for commenting publicly on his relationship status, so we will see if they become more official during the season, or if this is just another rumor.

2. Amber Rose Confirmed She Was Good Friends With Beckham, But Denied There Was Anything Romantic Between Them

Amber Rose has long been tied to Beckham. The two were spotted hanging out at the 2017 Coachella music festival. Rose denied the two were an item in a 2017 Jasmine Brand interview.

“No, you know what Odell is literally one of my best friends in the entire world,” Rose told The Jasmine Brand. “We are very very close, very tight, we talk a lot.”

Around the time the rumors first began to surface in 2015, Beckham took to Instagram to let everyone know his heart was taken by football. Beckham posted a photo of himself next to the NFL shield on a football field with the following caption.

“My heart is taken, if u have a dream, u gotta protect it..,” Beckham posted.

3. Rose Says She Is “150 Percent Sure” Beckham Is Not Gay

During a 2015 interview, hall of fame receiver Michael Irvin noted that Beckham is subject to homophobic slurs.

“He deals with it a lot,” Irvin told the New York Daily News. “For some reason, everybody goes after him with gay slurs. He’s a different kind of dude. He has the hairdo out, he’s not the big muscular kind of dude. The ladies all love him. He’s a star. I wonder why people are going in that direction. It blows my mind. I told him he can’t let stuff that people say get to you.”

Rose also responded publicly to the rumors about Beckham’s sexuality, noting she was “150 percent” sure Beckham is not gay.

“He is not gay by the way,” Rose told The Jasmine Brand. “I am so sick of people saying that about Odell. He is visually beautiful right and so people look at him and are like damn he is beautiful and he is nice and he is cool and he likes to dance. I am 150% percent sure he is not gay!”

4. Beckham Was Linked to R&B Singer Naveah Jolie

Prior to the recent news about Beckham reconnecting with Ferfeli, MTO News reported Beckham was getting serious with R&B singer Naveah Jolie. The report came in May 2018, and noted they planned on going public soon. So far, we have not heard anything on Beckham and Jolie. The recent Ferfeli reports makes us think this one might just be a rumor.

What we do know is Beckham spent the off-season negotiating a new contract, and is now the highest paid wide receiver in the league. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora detailed the new deal.

The Giants and Odell Beckham will announce a 5 year contact extension as soon as this afternoon. Deal will average $18M/year ($90M) with another $5M in escalators. Full guarantee is $41M. Injury guarantee is $65M. Largest contract ever for a WR

After a long standoff with the Giants, Beckham admitted he was pleased with the new contract.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Beckham told CBS Sports. “I don’t know if it’s a relief, I don’t know — it’s a combination of everything. You’ve worked all your life to get to this point and it’s finally here. I have to thank Mr. Mara, Steve Tisch, Mr. Gettleman, coach (Pat) Shurmur, Eli (Manning), all the guys I played with in the past years. Everybody was really a part of this — my mom, my dad, my family, everybody who was supporting me through this. It’s just such an amazing feeling, I can’t even explain. Most importantly, I have to thank God for being able to put me back together mentally, physically, spiritually. This is just truly amazing; I don’t even know the right words to describe.

5. Beckham Was Seen in a 2018 Viral Video From Paris With French Model Laura Cuenca

It was a difficult offseason for Beckham as he recovered from an ankle injury in addition to a viral video that surfaced from his time in Paris. The video appears to show Beckham holding a brown blunt alongside a French model who the New York Post identified as Laura Cuenca.

The video also showed a credit card next to a suspicious white substance. Cuenca provided a brief account of what she remembered from the night to The New York Post.

“I do not remember all of the evening, only that we met in a bar and then found ourselves at a hotel and we had passed the night together,” Cuenca told The New York Post. “He left the morning [after] to take his planes for Madrid.”

Beckham has declined to comment publicly on the video. Beckham did send out a brief tweet after the video surfaced which vaguely addressed the situation.

“Old news still makes a good story….I guess. #CatchUpWereIn18,” Beckham tweeted.