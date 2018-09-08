Ohio State vs Rutgers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Without Urban Meyer, the Ohio State Buckeyes looked as comfortable as they could look in a 77-31 victory in which they accumulated 721 total yards against Oregon State.

No. 4 Ohio State (1-0) opens Big Ten play when they welcome Rutgers (1-0) to Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Interim head coach Ryan Day won his first game in Meyer’s absence, and although it wasn’t a major test, it was a good start. Day will have tough work with his team this week, as their main goal is the Scarlet Knights and not the looking game against No. 16 TCU in Arlington, Texas – on a “neutral” field – next week.

In his debut, sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins finished 22-for-30 with 313 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Haskins was overshadowed, though.

The star of the show was junior running back Mike Weber, who ran for 186 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Weber ultimately ended up splitting carries with sophomore J.K. Robbins, who finished with 74 yards on 14 carries. Following the win, Weber confirmed him and Robbins were more than comfortable with the split-work.

“We talked about it, think about it a lot. It’s the reason I came back. We knew that we were going to split carries. But splitting carries is actually good on the bodies for both of us.”

The Scarlet Knights had a fairly easy time in a 35-7 win against the Texas State Bobcats last week. Third-year head coach Chris Ash started the season with a victory for the first time during his tenure, despite some sloppy play from his offensive starters.

Freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski underwent growing pains, finishing 20-for-30 with 205 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The 6-foot-5 Old Bridge, New Jersey native will have to clean up his critical mistakes against the stout Buckeyes’ defense, led by defensive lineman Nick Bosa, in order to give his team a chance to win.