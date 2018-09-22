How to Watch Ohio State vs Tulane Online Without Cable

Fresh off a hard-fought win over TCU, No. 4 Ohio State gets Urban Meyer back on the sideline for a home matchup against Tulane on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Coming off a tough battle against TCU and staring down a massive game at Penn State next week, perhaps this is a bit of a “trap game” for Ohio State. And when you throw in the injury to star defensive end Nick Bosa, as well as the potential for distraction with Urban Meyer returning to the sideline, maybe there’s even some cause for concern for the No. 4 Buckeyes.

Translated: Maybe they’ll only win by 35 instead of 45.

There may be some peculiar circumstances around this game for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes third-team could probably handle a Tulane squad that is 1-2 with losses to Wake Forest and UAB to start the season. The Green Wave have yet to have a winning season since joining the AAC in 2014.

Tulane is ranked 79th in Bill Connelly’s S&P+ advanced analytical rankings, which is higher than two of Ohio State’s three opponents–Oregon State (93) and Rutgers (114)–thus far, so maybe it’s a little more than just a formality, but the Buckeyes should ultimately have very little trouble in what they’ll treat as a tune-up for Penn State.

Per the oddsmakers, Ohio State are favored by 38. In other words, expect to see redshirt freshman Tate Martell and plenty of other backups on Saturday.