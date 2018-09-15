Oklahoma vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kyler Murray leads the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) on the road to open Big 12 play against the Iowa State Cyclones (0-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Murray had his coming out party in a 49-21 victory against Chip Kelly and the visiting UCLA Bruins last week. Murray led the Sooners in passing and rushing, totaling five touchdowns; he finished 19-for-33 with 306 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 69 yards on the ground including touchdown runs of 10 and two yards.

Kelly had a good time poking fun at Murray – who was the ninth overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft and gave him $5 million guaranteed – after the game.

“The only guy I would say I’m disappointed in is Billy Beane. I wish he gave the kid more money. If there was a little bit bigger prize, maybe number 1 wasn’t out there because he’s a real talented player.”

Beane, of course, is the Athletics longtime general manager. He’ll eventually add Murray to his talent repertoire in Oakland, but not before Murray finishes this season with the Sooners.

Iowa State is off to a lukewarm start following a 13-3 loss to in-state rival Iowa on the road last week.

Senior quarterback Kyle Kempt sustained an ankle injury in the second half of the loss to the Hawkeyes, and his status is uncertain. He completed 15 of his 21 passes, and attempted to play through the injury, before being eventually replaced by sophomore Zeb Noland.

Oklahoma attempts to avenge one of last season’s major upsets. The Cyclones defeated the Sooners 38-31, as Kempt won his first career start on the road in a hostile environment. Oklahoma isn’t significantly better than they were last season, but there could be a major case that Iowa State is worse.