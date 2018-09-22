Stanford vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Are the No. 20 ranked Oregon Ducks (3-0) for real?

If they are, the Pac-12 North is going to be a heck of a ride this season. The No. 8 ranked Stanford Cardinal (3-0) will put the Ducks to the test with their discipline and balance on both sides of the ball on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert hasn’t really been “tested” yet so far this season. Herbert is projected to be a potential top five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the 6-foot-6 junior has business to take care of at Oregon first.

Through three weeks of uninspiring opponents, Herbert has completed 56.8% of his passes for 840 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding a touchdown on the ground that came on opening weekend in a win against Bowling Green.

Herbert will be tasted by a Cardinal defense that has looked dominant at times through three weeks. Stanford has allowed just 23 points this season, including a 10-point output against San Diego State and a three-point output against USC (although that game doesn’t look as impressive after the Trojans’ loss last week against the Texas Longhorns).

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal knows how menacing Stanford can be up front, which is what the gameplan this week has emphasized.

“It starts with their defensive front. They play what they play, and their scheme (is) sound, but they’re also very disruptive. I think when they bring in their two outside linebackers and use them as edge rushers, they create a lot of problems.”

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, who threw two interceptions last week against UC Davis, needs to protect the football better in a crucial road game that could ultimately determine the winner of the Pac-12 North. After not playing last week, Stanford running back Bryce Love will return against Oregon.