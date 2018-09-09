Bears vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The new richest man in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers, will have his hands full when he and the Green Bay Packers welcome All-Pro Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears into town on Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in 31 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in 31 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in 12 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NBC Sports Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the NBC Sports Live website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Rodgers was probably not satisfied when his team’s greatest rival not only jettisoned two first-round draft picks, outbidding the Los Angeles Rams, to acquire Mack from the Oakland Raiders, but then proceeded to give Mack a six-year, $141 million contract extension, with $90 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive player in history.

On August 29, Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension with over $100 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player period – take that, Mack – in NFL history. Well deserving, too.

Green Bay underwent some interior decorating this offseason, starting at general manager. Out went Ted Thompson, in came former director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst as his replacement.

Next, major roster decisions were made. 33-year old wide receiver Jordy Nelson was let go, and there were heavy rumors all summer Randall Cobb was quietly being shopped. The Packers, who normally operate on a “go with the flow” approach at tight end, signed Jimmy Graham to give Rodgers his best weapon at the position since Martellus Bennett, and before that Jermichael Finley.

The defense was also tweaked, as the major moves revolved around bringing in former New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and cornerback Tramon Williams – who spent his first nine years with the organization – and trading Demarious Randall to the Cleveland Browns.

Mack adds to an incredible defensive nucleus for the Bears, one that now includes 2018 first-round pick Roquan Smith in the middle, and recently signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman (four years, through 2022). With Smith, and safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos patrolling the middle, it allows the Bears to pursue more exotic blitz schemes to use with Mack and the rest of the front seven.

Chicago is much improved, but ultimately the direction of its season comes down to second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky showed promise as a rookie, but needed more to work with. In comes wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton as free agents. If Trubisky makes a leap, the Bears will contend for a playoff spot. If he is better than advertised, they will compete for the division.