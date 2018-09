Bills vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Buffalo Bills (1-2) were 17-point underdogs heading into Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the team had a performance for the record books, literally, as the Bills became the first 17-point underdog to win a game since the Washington Redskins (+17.5) defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-17 in 1995.

Allen and the Bills remain in the Midwest as they prepare to head into Lambeau Field and play Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (1-1-1) on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Nobody expected Allen to be this good this early, especially not against a Minnesota defense that was second in DVOA in 2017 and that was on its home field. He completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown, adding 39 yards and two touchdowns (10 carries) on the ground.

For now, Allen’s performance is unsustainable over the course of a full season in his current situation. Although the undermanned Packers defense collectively right now aren’t world-beaters, they should be able to hold Allen more in check this week. Still, in a season of what most thought would be dreadful lows, Allen showed glimpses of why Buffalo valued him and took him No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Green Bay couldn’t stop a nosebleed in D.C last week, as 33-year old Adrian Peterson ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Washington Redskins to their second victory. A large part of that is due to losing defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson for the season. Wilkerson underwent ankle surgery last Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

Rodgers’ job just became a little more difficult. Playing from behind last week, Green Bay only mustered two touchdowns in a 31-17 loss to the Redskins. Rodgers finished with 265 yards and two touchdowns, but the bulk of his production came on a 64-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison in the first half.

Green Bay remains banged up elsewhere. Starting right guard Justin McCray (shoulder) is listed as doubtful, cornerback Kevin King (groin) is questionable, as is wide receiver Randall Cobb (knee) – who has been off the radar since his 75-yard touchdown in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.