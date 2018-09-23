Bengals vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) shockingly have won their first two games this season. Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and company look to ride the momentum of their hot start when they travel south to Charlotte to take on Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers (1-1) as Week 3 action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

The last time the Bengals started 3-0 was 2015. I’m willing to wager no team has ever won their first three games by identical scores of 34-23, either, which is what the Bengals can do in a crazy, bizarre scenario.

Cincinnati will likely need to make do with Giovani Bernard in the backfield, though, as starter Joe Mixon will miss 2-4 weeks with a knee injury. Mixon was yo-yoed on and off the field, but remained in the game during Week 1 and Week 2. After further testing, it was determined Mixon would need a knee scope.

The Bengals will also likely be without defensive end Michael Johnson, who is nursing a knee injury and practiced in limited capacity during the week. Johnson is a key clog in the Bengals’ front seven, which with Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap healthy, is one of the league’s most underrated units.

In order for the Panthers defense to succeed, they have to stop wide Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who torched the Ravens for three touchdown catches in Week 2.

Cam Newton must also find other safety valves to throw to. The volume McCaffrey has received in comparison to other outside receivers, no matter how good he is in space, is not a recipe for success moving forward. McCaffrey caught 14 passes for 102 yards in last week’s 31-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

After finally getting involved in the offense last week, rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore, who hauled in a 51-yard touchdown catch — his lone reception — needs to do more to help out 2018 breakout candidate Devin Funchess.