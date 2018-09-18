LOOK: Josh Gordon Likes Video of Tom Brady Throwing Him a TD Pass

While many NFL fans are up in arms about the fact that the New England Patriots acquired Josh Gordon via trade, there is a positive. The Cleveland Browns were originally set to release the wide receiver, which means he could have signed with the Patriots by choice. At least in this scenario, New England had to give up something in return.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, the Patriots will send a fifth-round pick to the Browns if Gordon is active for 10 games this season. If not, then it’ll be a seventh-rounder heading to Cleveland.

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Gordon is understandably excited to be joining a Super Bowl contender and teaming up with one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and he hasn’t shied away from showing it. After posting on Instagram shortly after the deal was done, Gordon then liked a photoshopped video of Brady throwing him a touchdown.

Via Casey Baker of Binge Sports:

Josh Gordon just liked the #Patriots Instagram video of Tom Brady throwing him a touchdown and I can’t wait to watch these two play together pic.twitter.com/EHiSYWiBAc — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 18, 2018

Josh Gordon’s Upside With Tom Brady

There’s an obvious reason to believe that Gordon could have a massive amount of success with the Patriots and specifically Brady. Obviously, the most common comparison for Gordon and Brady has been when the team acquired Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and he had immediate success with the quarterback.

Moss tallied 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season with the team. But realistically, we can’t compare the two receivers and their on-field success. Moss is a supreme talent while Gordon has some question marks still surrounding him. Even still, the upside is there and Patriots fans have plenty to be excited about when it comes to the addition of Gordon.

As far as what to expect this season from Gordon, that remains to be seen. For the time being, tempering expectations is a safe move, but that’s easier said than done.

