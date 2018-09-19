CJ McCollum Among Top Twitter Reactions to Patriots’ Trade for Josh Gordon

The NFL was sent into a frenzy on Monday, and we have the Cleveland Browns to thank after they traded Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. In a deal first reported by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will send a conditional fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Gordon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered an update shortly after the initial report, which revealed the full compensation of the deal. The conditional pick will go to the Browns if the 27-year-old wideout is active for 10 games. If not, it would then become a seventh-round selection.

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

After the news came down, it sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy, mainly because fans of almost every NFL team were hoping the Patriots wouldn’t land him. And for New England fans? They were obviously on the opposite side of that.

Here’s a look at some of the top reactions on Twitter, including NBA star CJ McCollum and current Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett shortly after it happened. It seems the deal happened during the middle of Dorsett’s interview.

CJ McCollum Can’t Believe It

We really traded josh for a 5th round pick 🤣😂😂🤣🤣 damn man . One of the best WR in the game for a 5th round pick smh. I wish you the best bruh ! Go be you @JOSH_GORDONXII — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 17, 2018

Phillip Dorsett Wasn’t Sure What to Say

Video: News of Josh Gordon trade to Patriots broke as reporters entered the locker room today. Here is Phillip Dorsett’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/3Q5CFnFgqg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2018

Albert Breer Doing His Best to Slow Down the Hype

A lot of people are comparing the Josh Gordon trade to the Pats getting Randy Moss in 2008. I'd say it's a lot closer to dealing for Albert Haynesworth in '11. Not that it'll turn out that way, but it's just more that kind of dice roll. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 17, 2018

Former NFL Quarterback Calls Out the Rest of the League

Of course the Patriots trade for Josh Gordon, why wouldn’t they? Whether this trade works or not it’s clear that The Patriots are in the business of winning football games while the other teams are in the business of PC culture and group think 🤔 — Rudy Carpenter (@rudygcarp12) September 17, 2018

The Patriots Put the NFL on Notice

Tom Brady is going to get the most out of Josh Gordon. This could potentially be VERY scary. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) September 17, 2018

Josh Gordon With Tom Brady > Josh Gordon With Any Browns QB

Josh Gordon about to go off in New England 😂..whenever he actually played he went crazy with a browns qb..just imagine Brady 🤧🤧 — Jay (@_JasonJohnson1) September 17, 2018

This is What Fantasy Football Owners Have Waited For

I drafted Josh Gordon the last three years, and today, I can say it was worth it — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrack) September 17, 2018

One Tweet Sums Up How All Patriots Fans Feel

Congratulations for Not Making This Decision

I was this 👌🏾close to releasing Josh Gordon on my fantasy team 😅 — Patt (@PTwitty3) September 17, 2018

Spoiler Alert: This Guy is a Jets Fan

Gets home from airport, opens up Twitter and sees Josh Gordon was traded to the Patriots (and for pennies on the dollar)… pic.twitter.com/KKLSz8Q3rC — Jeff Cohen (@JeffCohen610) September 17, 2018

Josh Gordon May Need to Lock in Very, Very Soon

The program in NE is unlike ANYTHING Josh Gordon as experienced in his entire career. He will have to make changes–quickly. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) September 17, 2018

We’ll update this with any other big names who offer insight, including potential players or Gordon’s Patriots teammates. There will surely be no shortage of news and additional updates on Gordon moving forward.

