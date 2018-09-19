CJ McCollum Among Top Twitter Reactions to Patriots’ Trade for Josh Gordon

The NFL was sent into a frenzy on Monday, and we have the Cleveland Browns to thank after they traded Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. In a deal first reported by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will send a conditional fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Gordon.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered an update shortly after the initial report, which revealed the full compensation of the deal. The conditional pick will go to the Browns if the 27-year-old wideout is active for 10 games. If not, it would then become a seventh-round selection.
After the news came down, it sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy, mainly because fans of almost every NFL team were hoping the Patriots wouldn’t land him. And for New England fans? They were obviously on the opposite side of that.
Here’s a look at some of the top reactions on Twitter, including NBA star CJ McCollum and current Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett shortly after it happened. It seems the deal happened during the middle of Dorsett’s interview.
We’ll update this with any other big names who offer insight, including potential players or Gordon’s Patriots teammates. There will surely be no shortage of news and additional updates on Gordon moving forward.
