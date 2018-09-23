Patriots vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots (1-1) look to bounce back from a bad loss last week as they visit an old friend in Motown. The Detroit Lions (0-2) welcome in Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and company, seeking their first win of the season.

Preview

Longtime Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia left the organization in the offseason to accept the head coaching job with the Lions. Patricia had been the “hot” coordinator name among NFL front office circles for a few years, along with Josh McDaniels – who previously had head coaching experience unlike Patricia.

Thus far, it has not gone well for Patricia, as his Lions are staring at last place and possibly digging themselves deeper into a hole in the NFC North. There were also rumors following an embarrassing opening season loss to the New York Jets that Patricia had brought over Belichick’s habit and preparation, which some veterans the wrong way.

Detroit is banged up heading into Sunday night. Cornerback Darius Slay did not practice all week with a concussion, and is likely not going to play. Wide receiver Marvin Jones is questionable with an ankle injury. Kenny Golloday and Golden Tate make Jones a more expendable sit, but will still weaken Matthew Stafford’s game nonetheless.

The Patriots acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon last week from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick. Gordon, expected to be the much needed vertical threat in the New England passing game, is questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday night, and will be most likely eased in during his first few weeks as a Patriot.

In an interesting tidbit from this week, reports surfaced the lions attempted to acquire Rob Gronkowski from the Patriots in the offseason. Gronkowski reportedly refused to answer phone calls and threatened to retire. Eventually Belichick and Gronk met and hashed out whatever differences stemmed from the trade talks.