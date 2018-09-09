Texans vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The defending AFC champion New England Patriots welcome the Houston Texans to Foxboro to open the 2018 regular season on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

This might be head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady’s toughest test to date. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia took the Detroit Lions head coaching job.

The Patriots’ skill-position group is arguably the thinnest it has been in a long time. Julian Edelman is suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, Danny Amendola is now a Miami Dolphin, and veteran Eric Decker did not stick during training camp and ultimately had to retire. Behind Rob Gronkowski, there is still Chris Hogan, but after that the Patriots’ depth takes a tumble.

The Patriots’ running backs will need to do the heavy lifting on Sunday in order to help out Gronk and Hogan. Despite 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel (knee) and his status being up in the air, the team will likely have Rex Burkhead – who the coaching staff is also being careful with due to a knee injury – as well as the reliable James White. Together, Burkhead and White will need to provide safety valves for Brady in order to beat the revamped Texans’ defense.

And by revamped, I mean revitalized. Injuries destroyed the Texans last season, but most of the key players that missed time last year appear to be ready for Week 1.

J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus make the Texans’ front seven one of the most menacing units in the league.

But most importantly, quarterback Deshaun Watson is back. As a rookie before tearing his ACL, Watson finished with 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 269 yards and two touchdowns on 36 attempts. The duel-threat opened up possibilities for Bill O’Brien on offense that weren’t available after Tom Savage started the season opener.

Many expect Watson to regress in some areas, while some may think more limited mobility will take away his strengths like it did for Robert Griffin III.

Either way, Houston is a threat to win the AFC South, and the New England is on upset watch this weekend.