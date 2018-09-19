Report: Patriots QB Tom Brady ‘Would Divorce’ Bill Belichick if He Could

The rumored drama constantly swirling around New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick just took a big turn. While the duo has unquestionably always had a unique relationship, a recent book release brought multiple new pieces of information to light.

As ESPN reported Tuesday, the book, called “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time,” details the fact that Brady has “had enough” of Belichick. It was written by ESPN’s Ian O’Connor and is focused on Belichick’s life.

“If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while you want to divorce him,” a source with knowledge of the Brady-Belichick relationship told ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, author of “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time,” after the 2017 season. “Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he’s had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him.”

Tom Brady’s Uncertain Future With Patriots

The comments are eye-opening but go far beyond that. In the book, O’Connor writes that Brady was so upset with his coach that he nearly didn’t return to the Patriots this season. In late March he remained uncertain about his future with the team. ESPN cites the writer pointing out that Brady felt he couldn’t leave the game and also couldn’t ask for a trade out of town.

“But in the end, even if he wanted to, Brady could not walk away from the game, and he could not ask for a trade,” O’Connor wrote. “The moment Belichick moved [Jimmy] Garoppolo to San Francisco, and banked on Brady’s oft-stated desire to play at least into his mid-forties, was the moment Brady was virtually locked into suiting up next season and beyond. Had he retired or requested a trade, he would have risked turning an adoring New England public into an angry mob.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of issues looming between Brady and Belichick. A portion of those issues related to the team’s handling of Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero, who the coach doesn’t seem all that fond of. Even as recently as this past July, Boston.com’s Nicole Yang cited Belichick reiterating the fact that Brady’s trainer is not a part of the Patriots’ staff.

The book includes quite a few hot-button topics, as ESPN revealed, including things such as Deflategate, Spygate, Aaron Hernandez, and quite a few others.

