Kent State vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After getting back on track in a big way after a scary opening weekend, senior quarterback Trace McSorley leads the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) against the visiting Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The Nittany Lions steamrolled the Pitt Panthers 51-6 on the road, despite an okay performance from McSorley. He only completed 14 of his 30 pass attempts for 145 yards, but threw two touchdowns while adding 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Pitt couldn’t move the ball nor sustain long drives; irony because Pitt won the time of possession battle (34:22). Despite a 100-yard effort from senior running back Qadree Ollison, including a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Panthers failed to score again for the remainder of the game.

After the Golden Flashes lost their opener, they rebounded to steamroll Howard 54-14 last week, scoring 50 for the first time since 2008. Junior running back Jo-El Shaw led the way with 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State head coach James Franklin knows the up-tempo game will require a different, consistent effort from his team.

“This will be as fast of a tempo team that we have played. They like to run the counter. They like to run the zone read. They like to run the split zone and the power play. They love the quick game and the RPO stuff and then everything runs through the quarterback.”

Penn State has the benefit not many other schools have: the ability to dominate the game on the ground. The Nittany Lions have rushed for over 200 yards in each of their past five games. The high-octane rushing attack to complement McSorley has continued on into this season, despite Saquon Barkley leaving after his junior year to head to the NFL.