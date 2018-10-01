LOOK: Raiders Fan Damian Lillard Trolls Browns Fan CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had to put their friendship aside for one day. The duo attended the Cleveland Browns vs. Oakland Raiders Week 4 game, with each player representing for their respective teams.

Unfortunately, it was Lillard who walked away as the big winner on the day, while McCollum suffered what was a brutal 45-42 loss. Here’s a look at the two NBA players after the game, as well as the duo on the plane trip home … both of which feature Lillard smiling from ear-to-ear.

Courtesy of the official Twitter of the Trail Blazers:

The Trail Blazers guards didn’t stop there either, as Lillard took to social media to keep the trolling going after the Raiders’ win. But first, it was McCollum who got caught celebrating a bit prematurely (check the timestamp on his tweet).

2- weeks in a row . My heart can’t take it 🙌🏾 another win @Browns ….. #Dawgpound . The start of something special — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 30, 2018

It’s only one nation … and that’s the Raider Nation! @Raiders … run me mine @CJMcCollum #ThankYaKindly — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 1, 2018

I’m assuming McCollum’s decision to celebrate early made the loss even worse while making Lillard’s job of jabbing his teammate even easier.

The Blazers have a preseason game on Friday and begin their 2018-19 NBA season with a home game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

