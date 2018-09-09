Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to Start for Raiders in Week 1?

The Oakland Raiders released their first depth chart of the 2018 NFL season on Tuesday, and while there were a few surprises, it seems things could still change. One of the biggest things that stood out was Tank Carradine listed as Khalil Mack’s replacement opposite Bruce Irvin. Other decisions made by Jon Gruden and company raised a few eyebrows, but there are rumblings more changes could come prior to Monday night.

As The Athletic’s Vic Tafur stated, he believes cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and safety Erik Harris could both start against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s certainly interesting, especially when you consider who the depth chart currently has listed in those spots, which Tafur also revealed.

Straight from the weekly press release, #Raiders depth chart (there will likely be 1 or 2 changes) pic.twitter.com/kGnQkb2ycn — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2018

The most realistic move would be Rodgers-Cromartie playing in the slot with Gareon Conley and Rashaan Melvin on the outside. With that said, there have been rumblings that Melvin could potentially be replaced by the recent free-agent signing.

Rodgers-Cromartie, who was a former starter for the New York Giants, was signed by the Raiders on August 22, so he’s still in the process of learning the defensive scheme. Regardless, the 32-year-old is just two years removed from a season in which he tallied 21 passes defensed and six interceptions with the Giants.

As for Harris, he’s earned rave reviews from Gruden this offseason. But attempting to nail down whether he’d replace Marcus Gilchrist or Karl Joseph as a starter is a tall task. Time will tell, but this is only the initial depth chart, so expect a few shakeups.