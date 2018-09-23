Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch’s Mom Tweets at Team During Week 3

The Oakland Raiders need an ejection of life after a brutal start to the NFL season. And through nearly the first three quarters of Week 3, it seemed as though they had it thanks in part to running back Marshawn Lynch.

After a hot start to the game, Lynch’s mom took to Twitter to send some love and advice to the team. Her message was simple – keep running the ball with Beast Mode.

RUN ,RUN ,AND KEEP RUNNING !!! — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) September 23, 2018

After going up 17-7 during the third quarter on a Lynch one-yard rushing touchdown, things came apart at the seams. The Miami Dolphins reeled off three straight passing touchdowns, two of which came from 50-plus yards out.

Marshawn Lynch’s Strong Start, Modest Finish

Lynch wrapped the game up with 19 carries for 64 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and the one touchdown. For good measure, backup running back Doug Martini had nine attempts for 43 yards so Beast Mode’s mother may have been onto something with her plan.

READ NEXT: Top Potential Landing Spots for Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell in Trade