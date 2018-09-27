LOOK: NaVorro Bowman Calls Out Raiders on Twitter After Week 3 Loss

NFL free-agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman is apparently holding a bit of a grudge against his former team, the Oakland Raiders. After an incredibly solid 2017 campaign with the team, Jon Gruden and company opted not to re-sign the 30-year-old. Instead, they went a different direction adding multiple veterans and rolling with a few young players.

Following the Raiders’ tough Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in which they blew a 17-7 lead to drop to 0-3 on the season, Bowman took to Twitter and sent a strong message.

Karma is Real #imstillwaiting — Navorro Bowman (@NBowman53) September 23, 2018

This is eye-opening from Bowman, who hasn’t said much about the situation or team’s decision not to bring him back. Although the longtime San Francisco 49ers linebacker played in just 10 games for the Raiders, he still managed to tie for the team lead in combined tackles with 89.

NaVorro Bowman-Raiders Offseason Situation

The entire situation surrounding the handling of Bowman in free agency by the Raiders was a bit confusing. It was originally revealed by SB Nation that the team had made an offer to Bowman while letting him test the free agency market in the process.

From there, we saw the reported interest in working out a deal between the Raiders and Bowman seemingly disappear, as the sides failed to come to terms on a new deal. As NBC Sports revealed, general manager Reggie McKenzie even said the team “would love” to have Bowman back.

The Raiders did sign former Detroit Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead, which seemingly played a role in talks cooling off. But later in the offseason, the decision was made to bring in 35-year-old veteran Derrick Johnson, making the reasoning behind Bowman remaining a free agent even more head-scratching.

READ NEXT: Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch’s Mom Tweets at Team During Week 3