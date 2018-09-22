Raiders, Patriots, & Browns among Favorites to Sign Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s days in the NFL aren’t over just yet. Recently, Kaepernick’s lawyer hinted at a potential signing over the next week. Although he wouldn’t go into depth with his statement, he has suggested that the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders may be linked to a potential negotiation in the near future.

Now, the odds regarding Kaepernick’s potential NFL return have shifted. Along with the Patriots and the Raiders, the Browns are apparently a favorite among the three teams that would be the most interested. Take a look at the rest of the odds, courtesy of Oddshark.

What team will Colin Kaepernick play for this season? CLE/NE/OAK +600

DET/BUF/DEN +900

LAR/LAC/SEA +1000

NYG/NYJ/BAL +1200

ARI/MIN +1500

ATL/MIA +1500

Field +700

No team -200 Odds via @betmybookie — OddsShark (@OddsShark) September 22, 2018

Although ‘No Team’ is favored at -200, putting money on the Patriots and the Raiders wouldn’t be as large of a gamble as some may think. After all, the Patriots have been known to make some crazy moves over the years. They also do not seem very hesitant with signing a quarterback that comes with a potential media frenzy. Remember Tim Tebow?

As for the Raiders and the Browns, it seems less likely to happen. Recently, a quote from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has made it’s rounds and it didn’t feel like he was very interested in Kaepernick’s skill set. And while the Browns are always in the conversation for signing quarterback’s who struggle to find a new team, they might be out of the discussion after it seems like they found their guy in the rookie quarterback, Baker Mayfield.