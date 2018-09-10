Rams vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

West Coast teams collide as Sean McVay leads the Los Angeles Rams, one of the NFC favorites to reach the Super Bowl, into the Black Hole to take on Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders in the second of back-to-back Monday night games to wrap up Week 1 of the 2018 regular season.

Preview

Coming off an 11-5 campaign and NFC West division championship, third-year quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams have bigger aspirations this season. Goff will look to fellow 2016 draft class member Carson Wentz and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles as inspiration for this season.

It all starts with their defense.

All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald held out for a majority of the summer, but right as the clock struck September, general manager Les Snead caved and worked on a contract extension for Donald. Donald signed for six years, $135 million with $87 million guaranteed. Donald leads a talented crop of defenders, which now includes Ndamukong Suh (free agent signing), and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (trade with the Kansas City Chiefs) and Aqib Talib (trade with the Denver Broncos).

In addition to Donald, Todd Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million extension in July. Gurley leads a skill-position group loaded with talent, including Brandin Cooks, who the Rams also acquired in a trade, and Robert Woods.

After 10 years away from the sideline, Gruden is back on the sideline. Chucky is back in his old stomping ground as he leads the Raiders, who have a slightly different feel than last season.

Oakland traded away Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for two first-round draft picks. The Bears proceeded to sign Mack to a six-year, $141 million contract, eclipsing the deal Donald signed says earlier, now making Mack the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

On offense, Michael Crabtree is out (signed with the Baltimore Ravens), and veteran Jordy Nelson is in. Marshawn Lynch was limited in practice with a groin injury this week, but still expects to open the night and get a bulk of the carries against Los Angeles.

Derek Carr will have his hands full, but is ready to lead the way. After a back injury limited him in 2017, the 26-year old is ready to work with Gruden and get Oakland back to where it was in 2016.