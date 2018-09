Bills vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Joe Flacco leads the Baltimore Ravens as they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 to kick off the regular season on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

After flirting with the idea of Lamar Jackson, Flacco firmly tightened his grip on the starting quarterback job for the Ravens with a strong training camp and preseason. Veteran Robert Griffin III also impressed this summer, allowing him to win the primary backup job to Flacco.

Some clarity here: My understanding is the #Ravens aren’t trading RG3 and the plan is he’ll enter the season as No. 2 QB behind Joe Flacco. Rookie Lamar Jackson gets to sit, learn (and probably do other fun stuff, too). https://t.co/OR3i99WR1C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2018

2018 first-round pick Lamar Jackson will open up as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, but that is a testament to how strong the Ravens are at the position this season.

In the offseason, general manager Ozzie Newsome overhauled a receiving group by adding three players who have had success in passing offenses elsewhere. Michael Crabtree came over from the Oakland Raiders, John Brown from the Arizona Cardinals, and Willie Snead from the New Orleans Saints.

Crabtree is immediately the Ravens’ best redzone threat and should give Flacco a dependable player who can approach 10 touchdowns. Brown’s sickle-cell trait is problematic, but Snead provides insurance behind him. The Ravens will also rely on 2018 first-round pick tight end Hayden Hurst, who will likely miss Week 1 and possibly Week 2 with a foot injury.

The Bills, unenthusiastically, named Nathan Peterman their starting quarterback from the season opener.

Peterman didn’t win the job, but he’s the best available option Buffalo has. Rookie Josh Allen was winning the job, until a concussion knocked him out of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A.J. McCarron was signed in the offseason to compete for the job, but a shoulder injury and dreadful preseason led to him being traded to the Raiders on September 1 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

LeSean McCoy avoided the commissioner’s exempt list, which means he will be available Sunday for the Bills. McCoy has been in the news, as his ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him in August.

Even with McCoy, playing him and Peterman behind a shaky offensive line, against one of the NFL’s best pass defenses, it doesn’t seem like the wagons will be circling for Buffalo in Week 1.