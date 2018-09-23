Saints vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a matchup of NFC South offensive powerhouses, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) head east to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

After a pair of atrocious Week 1 outings, the Saints and Falcons both got back on track last week.

New Orleans’ secondary was absolutely dismantled by Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome in Week 1, but in Week 2 the defense collectively tightened up in a much closer game against the Cleveland Browns — who finally won a game Thursday night against the New York Jets. After allowing Tyrod Taylor to connect on a 47-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway, which tied the game 18-18 with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter (then-kicker Zane Gonzalez wound up missing the extra point attempt), Drew Brees immediately marched his team right back down the field for the win. Kicker Will Lutz nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the Saints their first win in 2018.

Through two games, Michael Thomas is on an ungodly pace. His 28 receptions and 269 receiving yards lead the NFL, and if his production was extrapolated over a full season, he’d own every record imaginable.

Matt Ryan, after a disastrous outing in Philadelphia against the defending Super Bowl champs on Opening Night, rebounded nicely with a 272-yard, two-touchdown (one interception) performance against the Carolina Panthers at home last week in a 31-24 victory.

One of the ongoing major storylines for the Falcons this season will be the state of their defense. While still boasting All-Pro caliber players in defensive end Vic Beasley and cornerback Desmond Trufant, the losses of linebacker Deion Jones and safety Keanu Neal will still be felt, especially in a game like this where both quarterbacks are in their element — a dome — and can put up points rather easily.

In addition to a banged-up defense, running back Devonta Freeman will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Luckily, the Falcons have one of the league’s best backups in Tevon Coleman, who rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries last week against the Panthers, and will likely see more touches this week against the Saints.